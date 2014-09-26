September 26. Friday evening forecast

Enjoy the passing clouds and sunshine today, because they will be going away for a couple of days. This afternoon and evening will be quite comfortable, really. If you have plans to take in a Friday night football game, you picked a good one! Temperatures will ease back into the 70s by kickoff and a few of us could be enjoying the upper 60s by the final whistle.

Tomorrow, though, that changes. If you have morning plans you should remain dry, but the rest of the day you may not be as lucky. We will start to increase the clouds through the day today and into tomorrow. By tomorrow at lunch hit and miss showers and storms will start to pop up across the Pine Belt. Afternoon highs will push back into the low to mid 80s. But in places that get clouds earlier, your highs will be tempered by the cloud cover. The real rain won't show up until the evening.

And boy is it going to rain.

Starting Saturday night and into Sunday there is a chance that some of us - especially our eastern counties - could pick up between one and four inches of rain.

Highs will be held in check by the cloud cover on Sunday as most of us will only top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.