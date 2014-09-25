UPDATE: USM receives second social media threat

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi from 7:00 p.m.

University Police are finding no corroborating evidence to support an active threat to the Hattiesburg campus related to a Yik Yak post earlier this evening.

UPD is working with Yik Yak to identify the person responsible for the post.

Please remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity that might appear out of the ordinary to UPD at 601.266.4986.

If a situation warrants additional and immediate communication, the Eagle Alert emergency communication system will be activated.

