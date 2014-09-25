Local Republican headquarters open

SenatorThad Cochran cut the ribbon to officially open the Forrest and Lamar RepublicanHeadquarters on Thursday.

Congressman Steven Palazzo and Sen. Cochran thanked everyone fortheir support and for being in attendance.

"Ifyou know anything about campaigns, ground zero is where the grass roots meetthe candidates. There are the people that make the phone calls, knock on doors,put up signs, this is where they tell their friends, and bring literature backto their community. It allows them to push their candidate," Rep. StevenPalazzo said.

Sen.Cochran said that being with Rep. Palazzo is a symbol of the influence theycould have by working together in the United States Congress, House ofRepresentative, and the U.S. Senate.

"Iam very comfortable here in the Pine Belt and I feel that the support isobviously very genuine and serious," Sen. Cochran said.

Sen.Cochran said that he and Rep. Palazzo were excited about the upcoming campaignand the volunteers were making a big difference.

Sen.Cochran said, "I have not really followed the procedure. I know that hecontinues to have legal actions that are up to the courts to decide. I respectthose decisions. Up to now he [Rep. Palazzo] has not won any and I expect thathe will not will this one."

Cochran's attorneys are preparing to block McDaniel's challenge,according to Cochran.

Cochranmust file arguments to the Mississippi Supreme Court by Wednesday at midnight.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.