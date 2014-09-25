BREAKING: USM receives second social media threat

This is a news release sent by the University of Southern Mississippi around 6:15 p.m.

University Police are investigating another anonymous post on the

social media application Yik Yak on Thursday night that has threatened

members of the University community on the Hattiesburg campus. The post

did not indicate a specific location or threat but warned of action at 6:30 p.m.

Please remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings and report any

suspicious activity that might appear out of the ordinary to UPD at

601-266-4986. UPD has additional personnel stationed in academic

buildings and other locations.

If a situation warrants additional and immediate communication, the

Eagle Alert emergency communication system will be activated.

