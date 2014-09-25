September 25, Thursday evening forecast

It is another beautiful day across the Pine Belt. I hope you got a chance to get out and enjoy it. The temperatures will ease back into the 60s again tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon we will again glide into the mid 80s. The clouds will be increasing as we move through the day, though. And, yes, that is a sign of things to come. Right now it appears the rains will return by Saturday afternoon and stick around through Sunday and, perhaps even, Monday.