On this day in history - September 25th, 1789

The United States Congress passes the first ten amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights.
The Bill of Rights gives Americans many of the freedoms today enjoyed and respected by all citizens. It includes the freedoms of speech and religion, freedom of assembly, the right to bear arms, freedom from unreasonable search and seizure, trial by jury and freedom from cruel and unusual punishment.
Fourteen copies of the Bill of Rights were commissioned by George Washington: Congress got one copy and each of the original thirteen states got one copy.
