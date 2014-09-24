September 24, Wednesday evening forecast

The mostly sunny weather will continue through tomorrow with a few more clouds in the area on Friday. Afternoon highs will glide back into the mid- to upper-90s. Slightly above average, yes, but with a north and northeast flow aloft, our humidity will remain in check so it should be pretty nice.

Friday things do start to change with the introduction of some more cloud cover out ahead of our next piece of energy. We'll see rain chances on the rise for your weekend with highs in the mid 80s. A few storms out there, as well. Right now severe weather isn't anticipated, but as always, we'll keep a close eye on things.