On this day in history - September 24th, 1935

The city of Columbia holds the world's first night time rodeo with electric lighting.

Canadian Earl W. Bascom, who had been working in the area, put on the rodeo at Columbia City Park. Bascom and his brother are known as "the Founding Fathers of Mississippi Rodeo."

In 1936, Bascom oversaw the building of Mississippi's first permanent rodeo arena in Columbia.

In the late 1980's, Bascom was given the Key to the City of Columbia for his efforts in promoting rodeoing and cowboying.

