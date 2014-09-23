Student arrested for gun possession at JCJC

A Jones County Junior College student was arrested on the Ellisville campus for the possession of a weapon Tuesday.

The campus police department arrested Anferne Jones.

According to Finee Ruffin, JCJC Public Information Officer, the student was taken to the Jones County Sheriff's Office where he remains for processing and lock up.

The school has taken disciplinary action and all measures to ensure the campus remains safe and secure, according to Ruffin.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.