Authorities searching for burglar

Wiggins Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspected burglar.

According to Wiggins Police Department, Raymond Demarcus Harris, 25, is accused of six counts of burglary of a dwelling in Lamar County and for allegedly stealing a credit card and spending approximately $1,800 between three locations with Lakresha Larson on Aug. 18 in Hattiesburg and Wiggins.

Larson was arrested on Sept. 15.

Authorities are still searching for Harris.

Anyone with information of the identify of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5895 or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) reference "CSTIP and your tip" in the message.

