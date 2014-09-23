On this day in history - September 23rd, 1994 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

On this day in history - September 23rd, 1994

Courtesy IMDB Courtesy IMDB
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Shawshank Redemption hits American theaters. Starring Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne and Morgan Freeman as "Red," the story for the film came from a Stephen King novella called Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

Shawshank is the story of a man framed for killing his wife and the lifetime imprisonment he must face. Andy eventually escapes from prison after a series of struggles and makes his way to Mexico to live on the beach.

IMDB ranks the film number one on its top 250 list; it was nominated for seven Academy Awards but won none.

Powered by Frankly