On this day in history - September 23rd, 1994

The Shawshank Redemption hits American theaters. Starring Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne and Morgan Freeman as "Red," the story for the film came from a Stephen King novella called Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

Shawshank is the story of a man framed for killing his wife and the lifetime imprisonment he must face. Andy eventually escapes from prison after a series of struggles and makes his way to Mexico to live on the beach.



IMDB ranks the film number one on its top 250 list; it was nominated for seven Academy Awards but won none.

