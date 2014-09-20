Southern Miss Hosts True South Economic Development Course

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

More than 50 participants recently took part in the University of Southern Mississippi's annual True South Economic Development Course, presented by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism in the College of Business, Sept. 15-18.

The course, hosted by the university's Trent Lott Center, exposes participants to the fundamentals and practice of creating jobs, increasing wealth, improving the tax base and enhancing a community's quality-of-life.

It can also be applied as credit toward securing certification as an economic developer. For more information, visit http://www.usm.edu/professional-development-educational-outreach/true-so....

