Princess Program for the Pine Belt

This is a news release from the Leaf Foundation

The Leaf Foundation announces the addition of its newPrincess Program, scheduled to launch in coordination with its Miss Americalocal preliminary pageants to be held on October 12 in Hattiesburg.

The program, for girls 7-11 years old, is designed as aself-esteem building experience and will take place over the weekend of October10-12. It is being billed as a weekendof fun, dancing and living the life of a princess!

Each participating princess will be assigned to acontestant, participate in a production number during the actual show, and beformally introduced on stage. Covered bythe $150 participation fee, each princess will receive an official crown, sashand pageant t-shirt.

Leaf Foundation Princess Program Coordinator Kelly R.Williams remembers, "My own two daughters had an opportunity to serve asprincesses at The Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg this summer. That week of mentoring and performingopportunities changed their lives and mine. We are excited to duplicate thatexperience here in the Pine Belt!"

The deadline to register is Friday, September 26. Registertoday by mailing your check to Leaf Foundation, 201 Sherwood Drive,Hattiesburg, MS 39402. Checks may be made payable to Leaf Foundation.

For more information, email leafpageantsprincessprogram@gmail.com. For pageant schedule, contestant registrationand sponsorship opportunities go to leafrivervalley.com.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.