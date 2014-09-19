Wreck closes south highway 15 for hours

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council

A crash between an 18-wheeler and a 2.5 ton flatbed truck sent one driver to the hospital, and closed Highway 15 South for over four hours, Friday, September 19,

At 12:01 p.m., emergency medical responder and rescue units from Ovett, Glade, and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident, which occurred just north of Upper Ovett Road . Upon arrival they found a Crumbley Paper Company 18-wheeler in a shallow ditch alongside the southbound lane of the highway, and a Lard Oil Company 2.5 ton flatbed truck blocking the northbound lane.

The male driver of the Lard Oil Company truck was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ ambulance service with what was believed to be moderate, and non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Crumbley Paper Company truck was uninjured and refused transportation to the hospital.

According to officials on scene, the Crumbley Paper Company truck was traveling north on Highway 15 South, and the Lard Oil Company truck was traveling south. Witnesses reported seeing the Lard Oil Company truck weaving back and forth across the highway prior to the collision. The driver of the Crumbley Paper Company said the other truck had crossed into his lane, and he cut his steering sharply to the left to avoid a head-on collision. Officials said a medical condition, or fatigue may have contributed to the accident.

During the vehicle recovery operations, the Lard Oil Company truck caught fire, but firefighters were standing by, and quickly extinguished the fire.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Highway 15 South remained closed between Will Young Road and Upper Ovett Road until 4:15 p.m., Friday afternoon, while rescue operations, vehicle recovery, and diesel fuel cleanup operations were performed.

Also responding to the accident were Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Emergency Management Agency Operations Officer J.D. Carter, Jones County Sheriff's Department, and MDOT.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.