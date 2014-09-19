Injured male driver wrecks on I-59

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council

Aone-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon, September 18, was a result of the maledriver being previously injured.

At4:50 p.m. medical emergency responders and rescue units from Powers, Glade, andSandersville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the report of aone-vehicle accident in the southbound lane of Interstate 59, near mile marker99.

Upon arrival they found a Dodge Ram 1300 entangled in the guardcables along the highway.

The driver had been helped out of the vehicleby a passerby, and was lying in the median, drifting in and out ofconsciousness.

Thedriver said he had fallen off a roof, and was trying to drive himself to SouthCentral Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.



Air Methods LifeFlightwas placed on standby. The driver was transported to SCRMC by EMServambulance service.

Theaccident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Alsoresponding to the accident was Jones County Sheriff's Department.

