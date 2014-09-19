September 19, Friday evening forecast

We will continue to see a handful show showers and thunderstorms move across the Pine Belt this evening. But a handful is about it. Most storms will be rather hit and miss. If you're making plans to take in an evening football game, pack an umbrella, but keep in mind, you may not need it.



Saturday looks mainly dry, too. Afternoon highs will be back around 90 with chances for rain below 15 percent.

Next week we will finally start to cool down below average - perhaps even on consecutive days - with better chances for rain into next weekend.