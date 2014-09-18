USM game day parking on Highway 49

Motorists who park along Highway 49 this Saturday for the SouthernMiss home football game, there is a good chance your car will be gone when youreturn.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, vehicles parked improperly will be towed.

The parking along Highway49 in front of the Southern Miss campus, which is the east side, will berestricted to the parking spaces available.

"The parking did cause a traffic problem withthe vehicles getting on and off the highway but also with people stepping outbetween cars that was unexpected, we had several near misses with incidents,"said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

MDOT will also be providing signs along themedian and road side reminding people of the no parking zones.

