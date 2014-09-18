On this day in history - September 18th, 1958 - Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is released. The film is based on Tennessee Williams' award-winning play.

Paul Newman plays Brick and Elizabeth Taylor plays his wife Maggie "the Cat." Brick used to play championship football, but at the opening of the film he takes a drunken fall while reminiscing about the old days. Brick and Maggie wind up at their father's plantation in Mississippi.

Tennessee Williams wasn't very pleased with the film version of his play. The movie removed most of the play's homophobic themes. Williams said of the movie, "This movie will set the industry back 50 years. Go home!"

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Director, Cinematography and Writing, but it won nothing.

