USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service Announces Recipients Of New Conservation Innovation Grants

The United States Department of Agriculture/Natural ResourcesConservation Service (NRCS) has awarded Conservation Innovation Grants (CIGs)to the B.F. Smith Foundation-Delta F.A.R.M. in the amount of $438,750 and tothe Holmes County Food Hub for $640,775.

UnderCIG, Environmental Quality Incentives Program funds are used to awardcompetitive grants to non-Federal governmental or nongovernmentalorganizations, Tribes, or individuals. At least 50 percent of the total cost ofCIG projects must come from non-federal matching funds, including cash andin-kind contributions provided by the grant recipient. Grantees must work withproducers and forestland owners to develop and demonstrate the new technologiesand approaches. The grants are funded through the Environmental QualityIncentives Program.

The DeltaF.A.R.M. Program began operation in the summer of 1998. The organization servesthe farmers and landowners of the Mississippi Delta by providing technicalinformation on conservation practices and promoting their current conservationefforts.

TheHolmes County Food Hub started in 2013 and assists small famers with marketing and promotingtheir Mississippi grown products to schools throughout Mississippi. They alsopromote new technologies to small farmers such as sub surface irrigation andpoly-culture crop growth.

"We are excited to see receiptof CIG's in Mississippi," stated Mississippi NRCS State Conservationist KurtReadus. "It will help provide innovative ways to promote sustainable agriculturethroughout our great state."

NRCSprovides funding opportunitiesforagriculturalists and others through various programs. CIG enables NRCS to workwith other public and private entities to accelerate technology transfer andadoption of promising technologies to address some of the Nation's mostpressing natural resource concerns. CIG will benefit agricultural producers byproviding more options for environmental enhancement and compliance withFederal, State, and local regulations.

The funding was made possible by the 2014 FarmBill. For more information, visit www.usda.gov/farmbill.

Tolocate your nearest NRCS office, visit; http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.

