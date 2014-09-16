Pine Grove recognizes National Recovery Month

This is a news release from Pine Grove

Pine Grove Behavioral Health &Addiction Services is celebrating September's National Recovery Month byhonoring its thousands of alumni that have found hope and healing through theirtreatment at Pine Grove.

For thirty years, Pine Grove has been a leader in behavioral health andaddiction treatment, cultivating a national and international reputation forproviding the highest quality health care. As part of Pine Grove's dedicationto its patients the organization offers all patients, who completed aresidential treatment program at Pine Grove, membership in the organization'sAlumni Program. This membership is also extended to the families of PineGrove's graduate patients. The mission of the Alumni Program is to be acontinual source of recovery support long after the treatment process hasended.

Carver Brown, Coordinator of Pine Grove's Alumni Program, said, "As wecelebrate National Recovery Month, it gives me pause to recognize thecourageous graduates of Pine Grove's specialty programs." According to theSubstance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the goal of Recovery Month is to send the messagethat behavioral health is essential to overall health. Recovery Month iscurrently marking its 25th year and promotes the benefits ofprevention, treatment and recovery. Brown said Pine Grove's Alumni, "Prove timeand again that recovery works, treatment works and a life of permanent,contented recovery is a reality."

Pine Grove's Alumni Program hosts a variety of activities, including Days ofHope. That event provides patients and their families with an opportunity toreturn to Pine Grove's campus several times a year to reconnect with theirtreatment team, peers, and receive continued recovery support at no additionalcost. Debbie Sanford, Forrest General Hospital's Chief Behavioral HealthOfficer, said, "Our patients are at the forefront of everything we do at PineGrove. Their recovery and making sure they have the needed tools to achieve ahealthy and happy life, free from addiction, is the focus of our successfulAlumni Program and the entire Pine Grove organization. I am extremely proud ofour patient's recovery and our thirty year history of providing the highestquality and cost effective health care."

Pine Grove Behavioral Health &Addiction Services is an extension of Forrest General Hospital, located inHattiesburg, Mississippi. Pine Grove's world renowned programs focus ontreating gender specific chemical addiction including a specialized track forco-occurring eating disorders. Additionally, Pine Grove offers a focusedsubstance abuse healing program for adults age 55 and over. Other Pine Grovespecialty programs include a dedicated professional's treatment curriculum anda comprehensive evaluation center. Pine Grove also features a program forpatients with sexual and intimacy disorder issues. Pine Grove was establishedin 1984 and has provided nationally and internationally recognized health carefor over 30 years.

