September 15, Monday evening forecast

Hit and missshowers and thunderstorms will continue for the afternoon and evening. A fewstorms make pack some heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning, but moststorms will remain below severe limits. Remember – if thunder roars, stayindoors.

Tuesday couldturn out to be gray and wet. The clouds roll in during the mid morning andthunderstorms look to develop after lunch. No severe weather anticipated. And rightnow, the mid to upper 80s look like a safe bet, but if the clouds thicken upearly enough, we may get stuck in the low 80s.