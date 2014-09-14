Wiggins police searching for two suspects

The Wiggins Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating two suspects.

The suspects are described as a black male and a black female.

According to police, the suspects allegedly stole a credit card and spent approximately $1800 between three locations on August 18.

Both suspects were seen at two different Walmart's and a Murphy's gas station on Hwy 49 in Wiggins.

The suspects were seen driving a newer model black Nissan Altima with a Forrest County tag.

Anyone with information of the identify of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5895 or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) reference "CSTIP and your tip" in the message.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.