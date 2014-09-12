ALERT: endangered, missing children alert

This is a news release from MBI.

TheMississippi Bureau of Investigation is issuing an Endangered/Missing ChildrenAlert for four children.

They are identified as 5-year-old Jackelyn BelindaGomez-Coronada, she is described as a Hispanic female with long black hair andblack eyes.

One-year-old Mendy Coria-Coronado, who is described as a Hispanicfemale with short black hair and black eyes.

Two-year-old Evelin FernandaCoria-Coronado, who is described as a Hispanic female with long black hair andblack eyes and 6-year-old Kimberly Elizabeth Gomez-Coronado who is described asa Hispanic female with long black hair and black eyes.

They may be accompaniedby their step-father and mother who are identified as 24-year-old FernandoCoria-Pelay and 28-year-old Sonia Elisabeth Coronado, who are also Hispanic.

They were last seen Sunday, September 7th at 940 Oliver Street inCanton.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of these childrenor their parents, contact Investigator Eilarene Walker with the Canton PoliceDepartment at 601-859-2121.

Graduationgown – Kimberly

Blackshirt yellow pants – Jackelyn

Pickshirt, blue pants – Mendy

Pinkshirt and pony tail - Evelin

