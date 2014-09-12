September 12, Friday evening forecast

As you makeplans for some Friday night football, make sure those plans include an umbrellaand the WDAM app. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms move acrossthe area tonight. No severe weather is anticipated, but do watch out for heavyrain, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Also keep inmind a few storms will hold on once we lose the daytime heat, so you may bebattling a few raindrops at the end of regulation, too

Saturday, afew storms will pop up in the afternoon highs around 90