Shooting suspect sought by HPD

Hattiesburg Police Department ask for the public's assistance to help locate a suspect in an Edwards St. shooting. 

Dalvin Taylor, 16,  is wanted by the police department for shooting into an occupied dwelling on Aug. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

