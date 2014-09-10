September 10, Wednesday evening forecast

Afternoonstorms are possible across the pine belt. A few storms may try to pulse severe,but for the most part we are talking about summertime storms with heavy rain,gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Thursday, arepeat performance from mother nature - another summer thunderstorm kind ofday. No severe weather is anticipated, but a few storms may pulse severe. Watchfor heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning. Afternoon highs will push back intothe low 90s.