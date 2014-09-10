On this day in history - September 10th, 1608 - John Smith becomes Council President of Jamestown.

The Godspeed, the Discovery and the Susan Constant set out for the New World in December 1606. King James issued the Virginia Company a charter to settle, and John Smith was among the colonists.

The group founded Jamestown colony. Jamestown became plagued with poor living conditions compounded by disease and bad nutrition. Clean water was not readily accessible. Smith wrote that by early 1608, nearly half of the colonists had died.

Smith took a leadership role during the hard times. He famously told the colonists "that he that will not work shall not eat…" It was this discipline that Smith enforced on the colonists that kept it from starving out and earned him the title of Council President of Jamestown in 1608.

