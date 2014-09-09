September 9, Tuesday evening forecast

Good evening, everyone! A few showers and storms are possible across thePine Belt this evening. As of this writing a few storms were moving across our southern counties with some flashes of lightning and heavy rain. No severe weather is anticipated this evening, but the strongest storms may pack some pretty heavy rain, some gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Wednesday looks to be warmer and drier. Afternoon highs will bounce back into the mid 90s while the chance for rain eases back to around 20-percent.

Speaking of 20-percent. a new bubble of thunderstorms off the coast of Florida is drifting toward to the west toward the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center only gives this cluster of storms a 20-percent chance of developing into a tropical depression during the next five days. But, as always, we will keep a close eye on it.