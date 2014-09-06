WUSM Tailgate Concert Series returns

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The 4th annual WUSM Tailgate Concert Series will return this fall tothe University of Southern Mississippi home football games with a unique line-upof artists heard and requested on WUSM-Southern Miss Radio, including one ofUSM's own, Jarekus Singleton.

Singleton, a former USM basketball player and 2008 USMgraduate, will perform prior to the Southern Miss homecoming game November 8th.Grayson Capps will kick-off the series September 6th at the firsthome game, followed by Wes Lee September 20th, Southbound CrescentSeptember 27th, The VooDuo October 25th ending the serieswith Ralph Nix & Catfish Gospel November 29th.

Each concert in series is free and the public is invited toattend. Music will begin one hour and forty-five minutes prior tokick-off on USM's Centennial Green, which is an open tailgate zone, however,you don't need to be tailgating in the area to enjoy thefestivities. Simply bring a chair or blanket and join Southern Miss Radioduring the festivities. The concerts will begin at 4:15 p.m., with theexception of October 25th and November 29th. The concertson those dates will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Justin Martin, General Manager of WUSM, said the TailgateConcert Series serves multiple purposes. "The point is to create exposure forthe many artists [WUSM] plays, both locally and nationally, while alsoenhancing the game day experience for those visiting the Southern Miss campus"said Martin. "We want to offer a fun place for people to gather before the gameand listen to music."

The Tailgate Concert Series is presented by Southern MissRadio, the College of Arts & Letters, iTech. The Fairfield Inn by Marriot,Southern Beverage of Hattiesburg, JMH Graphics, and Coca-Cola ofHattiesburg.

WUSM, which broadcasts from the Hattiesburg campus of USM, isthe Pine Belt's only community radio station and provides hands-on experiencewithin the radio industry to students. Southern Miss Radio has been votedSignature Magazine's Best in the Pine Belt two years in a row and offerslisteners an alternative experience from traditional commercial radio bybroadcasting unique artists from all over the world. WUSM is a part of USM's School of Mass Communication and Journalism.

A detailed schedule can be found at www.southernmissradio.com/tailgate-concert-series.For more information contact Lesley Sanders-Wood, Sales Manager, at (601) 266-5188 or lesley.sanders@usm.edu.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.