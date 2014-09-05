11 narcotics arrests in Jones County

The Jones County Sheriff's Department made 11 narcotics related arrests on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's department, the arrests were part of several ongoing investigations inthree areas of Jones County, and the Smith County Sheriff's Department helped in one location.

Investigators recovered several thousand dollars incash, one vehicle, several assault rifles, several handguns, severalportable electronic devices, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, opiates and prescription pills, according to the sheriff's department.

The persons arrested and their charges are listed by theJones County Sheriff's Department are as follows:

Arrests resulting from searchwarrant at a residence on Honeysuckle Trail

Joshua "Blake" Tisdale-Felony Arrest Warrant from Smith County, Possession of Marijuana (while inpossession of a firearm), Possession of a Controlled Substance (while in possessionof a firearm), Contributing to the Delinquency/Neglect of a Minor

Mary "Teresa" Tisdale-Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana (while in possession of a firearm),Possession of Paraphernalia, Contributing to the Delinquency/Neglect of a Minor

David Wayne Tisdale-Contributing to the Delinquency/Neglect of a Minor

Juvenile (name withheld)-Possession of Marijuana

Arrests resulting from tworelated traffic stops just East of Sandersville, MS

David Troy Purvis- Possessionof Methamphetamine

Jennifer Skipper- Possessionof Methamphetamine

Stephen McCraw- Possession ofMethamphetamine w/ Intent to Distribute

Veronica "Michelle"Holifield- Possession of Methamphetamine w/ Intent to Distribute

Arrests resulting from a callto residence on Greenbriar Lane

Josh Norris- Possession ofControlled Substance

Tiffany Marie Anderson- Possessionof Controlled Substance

Thomas "Wayne" Cook- Possessionof Controlled Substance