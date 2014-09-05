Laurel police need help in search for suspected robber

Laurel Police need your help in locating a suspect involved in a robbery at a local grocery store on Hwy 15 North.

The suspect allegedly stole a wallet from a woman's purse as she was loading groceries in her vehicle.

According to the Laurel Police Department, the suspect is described as a 5'9" black male of slender build.

The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans, and a gray t-shirt.

If you have any information contact Laurel Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.