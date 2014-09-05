Second amendment sales tax holiday

This information has been provided by the MississippiDepartment of Revenue

The 2014 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend holiday willtake place between 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7.

According to the MSAW holiday as passed in the 2014Legislative Session, sales tax is not due during the holiday on the sale offirearms, ammunition and certain hunting supplies as defined below.

‘Hunting supplies' are the following items when used forhunting: archery equipment, firearm and archery cases, firearm and archeryaccessories, hearing protection, holsters, belts and slings. The sale of generalhunting supplies are not exempt. Hunting supplies does not include animals usedfor hunting.

Layaway sales of eligible items do not qualify for theholiday.

Sales of eligible items that were placed or ordered by mail,telephone, or the internet are not subject to sales tax if the purchaser ordersand pays for the items during the holiday and the items are accepted by theseller for immediate shipment.

For more information about eligible and non-eligible itemsplease contact the Mississippi Department of Revenue at (601) 923-7015.

