United Way kicks off annual campaign

United Way of Southeast Mississippi held its annual campaign kick-off in Hattiesburg on Thursday.

The luncheon campaign was attended by over 200 people and raised over $441,000.

That amount is $10,000 less than last year's goal.

United Way of Southeast Mississippi Interim Director Tracie Fowler said, "It is very important for people in the community to help the United Way because it goes right back into the community. It helps the 20 partnerships that we have, the agencies that we partner with."

The organization hopes to raise $1.3 million during this year's campaign.

This year's campaign theme for United Way is storytelling.