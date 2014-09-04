Hattiesburg police ask public for help in shoplifting case - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg police ask public for help in shoplifting case

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department have asked for the public's assistance locating a suspect allegedly involved in shoplifting. 

Richard Lee is wanted for several shoplifting incidences around the Hattiesburg area. 

Lee is from the Poplarville, MS area. 

Hattiesburg police ask that anyone with information to call 601-582-7867.

