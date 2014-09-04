September 4, Thursday evening forecast

Afternoonstorms will continue to rumble across the pine belt. With no real steeringmechanism, storms may move erratically at times. No organized severe weather isanticipated, but a few storms may pulse severe. The main threats are just heavyrain, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

It will bethe same story Friday. Storm coverage won't be as wide spread with lowerinstability and lower shear – but the chance for rain still stands at 30 to 50percent. Highs in the 90s.