September 3, Wednesday evening forecast

Under amostly cloudy sky, afternoon storms are possible across the pine belt. But theatmosphere is pretty well spent from the storms last night. That means thestorms will likely be fewer and farther between. No severe weather anticipated,but a few storms may try to pulse to severe levels. The main threats for todayare heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Thursday,almost a repeat performance from mother nature. Passing storms, highs in the90s.