Rotary Club visits Woodley Elementary

The Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise donated dictionaries to all third grade students attending Hattiesburg's Woodley Elementary on Tuesday.

Each child received their own personal dictionary to keep and use for years to come.

The Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise believes that a dictionary in the home can promote literacy for the entire family.

For the past 10 years the rotary club has given over 4,000 dictionaries to the Hattiesburg Public School system.