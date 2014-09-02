Lamar County set for 2015 fiscal year

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors voted on the 2015 fiscal year budget at a publichearing at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Lamar CountyAdministrator Chuck Bennett said that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year will not raise the tax rates for Lamar County residents.

"We feelgood the county is still at a good rate, still growing at two percent. Our assessedvalue went up about $11 million, so it still continues to show thatLamar County is healthy and vibrant," said Phillip Carlisle, District 4Supervisor.

Carlisle said it is the Lamar County conservative board that utilizes the income that they have.

The next Lamar County BoardMeeting will be on Thursday, September 18, 2014.