UPDATE: Missing Hattiesburg teen has been found

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The missing Hattiesburg teen was found Tuesday. 

Family members have reported Tuesday that Jazlyn Dantzler, 17, has returned safely home. 

Family members said that Dantzler has been taken to Forrest General Hospital per standard protocol, but no injuries have been reported. 

 

