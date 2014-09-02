Teen missing after leaving Youth Challenge Program

Forrest County Sheriff Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Authorities were alerted that 17 year-old Lauren Renee Smith of Rankin County had been missing since August 18.

Smith's father said she was in Hattiesburg as part of the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Shelby.

She was last seen near Rose's Quick Stop located on Hwy 49 South.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Lauren Renee Smith, contact the Forrest County Sheriff Department at 601-544-7800.

