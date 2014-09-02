September 2, Tuesday evening forecast

Scattered showersand thunderstorms will be likely across the pine belt this afternoon. These arethe summer variety, so they won't stick around for long this afternoon.

This eveningis a different story. A few storms look to cluster together in some of ourwestern counties around 8pm and persist through the midnight hour.

No severeweather is anticipated, just watch out for heavy rain, gusty wind andlightning.

Tomorrow willbe a similar situation with passing storms possible. Highs in the 90s.