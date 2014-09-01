Ryan Singer at Brewsky's on Wednesday, Sept. 17

This is a news release from Hub City Comedy

Hub City Comedy presents Ryan Singer live at Brewsky's inHattiesburg on Wednesday, September 17, 2014! Featuring Gilbert Lawand. Alsoperforming are Corbin McDavitt, Lee Chambliss, Michael Rucker and BrandonPhillips. Hosted by Jamie Arrington. Show starts at 8:00PM. Tickets are $10 andwill be available at the door.



Ryan Singer is the rarest of breeds: A comic's comic who electrifiesmainstream audiences with material that is both uncompromising andunpretentious. LaughSpin says, "With his high-energy delivery and unpretentiousleanings, there's not a lot to dislike about comedian Ryan Singer. And it's notjust us saying it: In the last few years, he's won over audiences headliningthe nation's finer comedy clubs and was hailed by Marc Maron in Rolling Stoneas a comedian "who should be big."



His debut album, HOW TO GET HIGH WITHOUT DRUGS, is an intense exercise inwordplay, improvisation, and storytelling. Those who enter Singer's world willbe rewarded with knowledge of the connections between dimwitted hunters andTyra Banks, cookies and racial tension, and even gay marriage and dragons,courtesy of a comedian who expertly connects insanity and brilliance.



Both his debut album and sophomore release COMEDY WONDER TOWN were selected asTop 10 Comedy CD's of the year (2010 & 2012). He was selected by LA Weeklyas one of "10 LA Comics to Watch" for 2014, was mentioned in NY Magazine as a"Comic to Watch," was one of 4 finalist in CMT's Next Big Comic Contest, is afrequent guest on the WTF Podcast w/Marc Maron and the Bob & Tom Show,regularly heard on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio, and was a regional finalist inComedy Central's Open Mic Fight. He was the winner of the Golden Shingle Awardat the Rooftop SouthStreet ComedyClub Festival, an award given to the nextrising star in comedy.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.