Semitrailer accident causes major traffic delays on HWY 49

A UPS semitrailer wrecked in the southbound lane of Hwy 49 past MS 589 in Covington County around 6 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the truck lost control, left the road and struck a tree. He suffered minor injuries. The team driver was in the sleeper car of the vehicle was critically injured, but is in stable condition at Forrest General.

Traffic was slowed in the area for more than six hours while the scene was cleared.

