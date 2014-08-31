Marion County man dead in officer involved shooting

The Marion County Sheriff's office received a call about domestic violence at 91 Hattie Lane around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

According to the news release, the first deputy entered the house and was confronted at gunpoint by 21 year-old Justin Burch.

The deputy gave Burch numerous commands to drop the firearm, but the situation escalated and the deputy discharged his service weapon which caused fatal wounds to Burch, according to sheriff's department.

After the scene was secured, the sheriff's office contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations so that they could begin to investigate the incident, according to the sheriff's department.

Once MBI arrived the investigation was turned over to them.

Agencies involved in the investigation are the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, Marion County Sheriff's Office and the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.