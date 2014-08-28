August 28, Thursday evening forecast

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening across the pine belt. A few storms may pack some heavier rain and frequent lightning, but severe weather isn't anticipated at this time.

Friday, a few more storms will press across the area from south to north. Right now it looks like a 30 to 50 percent chance for a storm. A few storms may pulse to severe levels but organized severe weather isn't anticipated. Afternoon highs will be back into the 90s.