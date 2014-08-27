August 27, Wednesday Evening Forecast

A few isolatedshowers and storms may be possible this afternoon and evening across some ofour southern counties. The cap of warm air is pretty strong today, but a fewstorms may bust through. No severe weather anticipated. Watch out for someheavy rain, gusty wind and lightning.

Thursdaywill be another day with isolated storms possible. Again no organized severeweather anticipated, though a few storms may pulse severe. Temperatures back inthe low 90s.