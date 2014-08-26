August 26, Tuesday evening forecast

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and evening with a dry north wind. A lot of people have told me that today feels like fall is coming… I can't disagree that it feels that way, but summer is still holding strong.

Wednesday, it will feel like summer again with highs in the low to mid 90s and plenty of sun. As the winds shift back around to the southeast, the humidity will be back on the rise, too.

Thursday maybe a few storms to the south, but mainly dry and still in the 90s.