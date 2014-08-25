August 25, Monday evening forecast

Passing showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. While a bulk of the severe weather will be to the west, a few storms may pulse severe across the Pine Belt with heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry. Not as hot as it was this weekend, though. Afternoon highs will push back into the low 90s – but no 100s.

Wednesday, we'll continue with the drier pattern before the rain chances increase again Thursday.