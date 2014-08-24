Sandersville water system temporarily shutting down - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sandersville water system shut off for repairs

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Sandersville is continuing to work through issues with their water system, and they have hopes to return service around noon Monday.

According to Sandersville's Town Clerk Paula Bird, every effort is being made to restore service as soon as possible. 

Once the water has been restored a boil water notice will be put in place for the entire town. 

Updates will be issued as soon as they are made available. 

