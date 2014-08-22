August 22, Friday evening forecast

Mostly sunnyand hot this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry but a few renegade storms willfire under this ridge of high pressure. A few may pulse to severe levels withheavy rain, gusty wind and lightning.

This weekendit will continue to be hot. Heat advisories seem likely for at least parts ofthe area. Afternoon highs will again be in the mid to upper 90s with heatindices around 105 to 110. If you have to be outside please take plenty ofbreaks and drink plenty of water.